June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aviva PLC

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2044

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.699

Reoffer price 99.699

Reoffer Yield 3.912 pct

Spread 248 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 267.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) and BBB(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083986718

