June 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Guarantor Safeway Limited

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 4, 2029

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 97.476

Yield 4.991 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT

Payment Date July 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS & Santander

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083226321

