June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt Anstalt

Der Bayerischen Landesbank (BayernLabo)

Guarantor Bavaria

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2021

Coupon 0.6 pct

Issue price 97.48

Reoffer price 97.48

Payment Date July 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A0Z1UB9

