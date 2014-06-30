June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
Issue Amount 55 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2021
Coupon 0.6 pct
Issue price 97.475
Reoffer price 97.475
Payment Date July 07, 2014
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1X28T1
