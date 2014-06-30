FACTBOX-Top-performing U.S. nontraditional bond funds' returns

NEW YORK, March 15 So-called unconstrained funds at wealth management firms Guggenheim, Pioneer and TCW have at least doubled the performance of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Exchange-Traded Fund, which tracks the closely watched Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, over a five-year annualized period, according to Morningstar data. For a story on how unconstrained funds in the "nontraditional" category are retreating from corporate bonds, click.