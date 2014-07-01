July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale Du Credit Immobilier

De France SA (3CIF)

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.964

Yield 0.509 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated FRTR 1.0 pct 2018

and FRTR 1.0 pct 2018

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Nat & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)