Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 8, 2019
Coupon 1.94 pct
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006117388
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.