July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower The German State of North
Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date June 9, 2021
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17 bp
Reoffer price 100.164
Payment Date July 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka, HSBC & WGZ bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW0FE7
