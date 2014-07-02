July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V

Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2022

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.412

Reoffer yield 2.206 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131bp

over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1ZLUN1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)