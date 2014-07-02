** Drugmaker's shares up 2 pct at $154.99

** Acquires U.S. marketing rights for liver drug defibrotide in the U.S. from privately held Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc for $75 million

** Defibrotide treats complications in the liver, caused from high-dose chemotherapy given to patients undergoing stem cell transplantation

** Jazz already sells the drug in the European Union under the brand name Defiteli