UPDATE 3-"Now is not the time," UK's May tells Scotland on independence vote
* PM says not the time for Scottish independence vote as Brexit looms
July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, TD Securities & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1085776067
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* PM says not the time for Scottish independence vote as Brexit looms
AMMAN, March 16 Attarat Power Co (APCO), a Jordanian affiliate of Estonian-owned Enefit, announced on Thursday that its plan to build a $2.1 billion oil shale-fired power plant in Jordan had secured financing from a consortium of Chinese banks.
* Sells plot in Grünwald with profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)