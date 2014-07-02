July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date December 16, 2019

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.667

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, TD Securities & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1085776067

