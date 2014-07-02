July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LLoyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 250 milliion sterling

Maturity Date December 9, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.787

Reoffer price 99.787

Yield 2.802 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1085282652

