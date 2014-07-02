July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower LLoyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 250 milliion sterling
Maturity Date December 9, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.787
Reoffer price 99.787
Yield 2.802 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1085282652
