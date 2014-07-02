BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 1.834 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 14.3 basis point
Over the CT5
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US45950KCD00
* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)