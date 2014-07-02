July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG

Issue Amount 160 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.875 pct

Spread 420.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IKB & RBI

Listing Vienna/Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A185Y1

