July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date January 10, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 98.17

Reoffer price 98.17

Yield 4.2175

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 (Oz) + 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN AU3CB0222370

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)