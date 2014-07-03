BRIEF-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 10, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.844
Reoffer price 100.144
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0245865867
Permanent ISIN CH0245865834
* Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure appoints dave spencer as managing director
