BRIEF-Twitter says is aware of an issue affecting number of account holders
* Twitter spokesperson says "are aware of an issue affecting a number of account holders this morning"
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 600 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 99.843
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 7.3 pct
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.35 trillion Indonesian
Rupiah when fungible
ISIN XS1078781496
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Twitter spokesperson says "are aware of an issue affecting a number of account holders this morning"
FRANKFURT, March 15 Munich prosecutors said they have launched an investigation of unknown persons in connection with the sale of around 80,000 Audi diesel vehicles in the United States on suspicion that they were fitted with devices to cheat on emissions tests.
* Confirms planning to raise total of approx. $19 billion in equity to fund Monsanto deal