July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 684.85 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date October 11, 2016

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price 101.692

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 2.0 pct (0.125 pct m&u and 1.875 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

