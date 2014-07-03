BRIEF-Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition to merge with Global-taxfree
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LB Saar
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000SLB3289
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent, a day after lifting capital controls imposed more than eight years ago during a financial crisis which brought down its banks.
* Shares up more than 3 percent (Adds shares, background, details on portfolio)