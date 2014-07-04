July 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(Nord/LB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2016

Coupon 0.20 pct

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Yield 0.24 pct

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8C36

