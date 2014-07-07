July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR plus 0.48 pct per annum

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012031441

