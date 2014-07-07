BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR plus 0.48 pct per annum
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0012031441
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.