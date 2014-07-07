Gadgets keep Fido and Fluffy safe and well-fed
New York Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
** The sapphire glass maker's shares down 8 pct at $18.04 premarket on Monday
** UBS downgrades company - whose glass is used in Apple Inc's iPhone 5S - to "neutral" from "buy" and removes it from its "US Key Call List"
** The brokerage says company shipped less sapphire in May and was not sure why the company's production has slowed down
** UBS says it is concerned that GT Advanced Technologies is yet to confirm receipt of its fourth prepayment from Apple, which the brokerage expected to be at the end of April
New York Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
New York, March 13 Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.