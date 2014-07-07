July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Carrefour SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.292

Yield 1.846 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent 94.7 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC,Societe Generale CIB, BBVA, ING,

Natixis and Santander GBM

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1086835979

