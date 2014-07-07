July 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ONGC Videsh Limited

Guarantor Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 525 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.623

Reoffer price 99.623

Yield 2.81 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)