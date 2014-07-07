BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
July 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ONGC Videsh Limited
Guarantor Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Issue Amount 525 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.623
Reoffer price 99.623
Yield 2.81 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
