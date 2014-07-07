BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
July 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue Price 93.481
Reoffer price 91.881
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings AAA (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),
Aaa (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 6.8 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0848049838
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.