July 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OTE Plc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.284

Reoffer price 99.284

Yield 3.635 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings B2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1086785182

