July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tusday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 23bp

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC CM & RBS

Full fees Unidisclosed

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)