July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Acea SpA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.195
Yield 2.718 pct
Spread 128 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.3bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Mediobanca & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1087831688
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)