BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Monte Paschi
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.597
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2024 Bund
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MPSCS & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.