* Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scentre Management Limited
Guarantor Scentre Group Limited
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date July 16, 2026
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.397
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UKT
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Australian Securities Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1087821531
