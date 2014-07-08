BRIEF-Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent
* Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scentre Management Limited
Guarantor Scentre Group Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.886
Reoffer yield 1.52 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.7bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
ISIN XS1087819634
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.127
Reoffer yield 2.349 pct
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1087816374
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Reoffer price 99.92
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 67bp
ISIN XS1087817422
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Australia
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
