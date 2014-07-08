July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Helios Towers Nigeria

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 8.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.375 pct

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

