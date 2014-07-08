BRIEF-Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent
* Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 1-month Libor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1087838188
