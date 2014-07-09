BRIEF-Belimo Holding FY net income at CHF 69.8 mln, up 24.1 pct YOY
* Says FY sales in Swiss francs increased 8.2 percent to 533.7 million Swiss francs ($529.62 million)
July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.296
Reoffer price 99.696
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0248890490
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* FY EBIT 22.464 million Swiss francs ($22.29 million) versus 20.146 million francs year ago