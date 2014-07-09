July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC
Guarantor Motability Operations Ltd, Motability Leasing Ltd and
Motability Hire Purchase Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 16, 2026
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.369
Yield 3.816 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1088016206
