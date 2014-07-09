July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date July 13, 2026

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 118.683

Yield 3.858 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-10-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1084959953

Permanent ISIN XS0195751523

