BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA (Dexia CL)
Guarantor Government of Belgium, France and Luxembourg
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Yield 1.94 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1087929730
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.