BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.525
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.