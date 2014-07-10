July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Distribuidora Internacional de

Alimentación SA (DIA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.419

Reoffer price 99.419

Yield 1.622 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &

JP Morgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1088135634

