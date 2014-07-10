July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date September 13, 2021

Coupon 8.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.026

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selliong and 0.3 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 900 million rand when fungible

ISIN XS1072624072

