July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2019

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.625

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 pct (M&U) and 1.125 pct (selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 990 million Turkish

lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210

