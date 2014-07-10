July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond increased on Thurdsay.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 109.431

Payment Date July 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Listing Frankfurt Borse Open Market (Freiverkehr). The Notes

will not be listed and/or traded on any regulated

market, exchange or exchange regulated market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Luxembourg law

Notes The issue size will total 300 euro

when fungible

