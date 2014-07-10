July 10 ** Auto parts supplier's shares up as much as 8.1 pct, touches life high at $98.80

** Bloomberg says Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with the company

** ZF Friedrichshafen values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG)