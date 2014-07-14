July 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(Nord/LB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2016
Coupon 0.43 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 0.44 pct
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB8C77
