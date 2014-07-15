July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Yield 0.402 pct

Spread Through 16 points

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 16.7 basis points

Over the April 2019 OBL #169

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1087815483

