July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Fianace Company Limited (MUFJ L&F)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2019
Coupon 3 month Libor + 77.5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Citigroup anf JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
