July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Fianace Company Limited (MUFJ L&F)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2019

Coupon 3 month Libor + 77.5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Citigroup anf JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)