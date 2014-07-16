July 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 24, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.72

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

ISIN XS1047849093

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)