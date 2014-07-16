July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 8.375 pct

Issue price 101.6

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea and TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1090019370

