July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Talanx AG Talanx Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.143

Yield 2.584 pct

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 139.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Natixis

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000TLX2102

