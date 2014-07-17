July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.747

Reoffer yield 2.304 pct

Spread 36.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Westpac Institutional Bank, ZKB, CIBC,

Danske, Daiwa, HSBC, NFB Securities UK, Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS1090369353

